‘I wanted to look her in the eyes’: Daughter of Tahoe-area couple faces murder suspect in court

Click here for updates on this story

PLACER COUNTY, California (KCRA) — The daughter of a Lake Tahoe-area couple shot in their own home in 2021 spoke publicly on Monday for the first time since her brother-in-law and a family friend were arrested for the crime.

Adrienne Spohr was in a Roseville courtroom for the arraignment of Samantha Scott.

“I felt it was important to address her directly,” Spohr said. “She has played a horrific role, and I wanted to look her in the eyes and address her for that.”

Scott is charged with murder and attempted murder, along with former Major League Baseball pitcher Dan Serafini.

The two are accused of killing Serafini’s father-in-law, Robert Gary Spohr, and trying to kill Serafini’s mother-in-law, Wendy Wood, in the couple’s house in Homewood on June 5, 2021. Serafini is married to the victims’ oldest daughter, Erin, and Scott has been described as her friend.

During the arraignment on Monday, Scott pleaded not guilty and denied all the allegations against her.

Before a judge made a decision on bail, Adrienne Spohr made a statement in court.

“She destroyed my mom and dad’s life,” she said.

While Wood survived the shooting, Adrienne said that her mother was depressed after losing her husband of 50 years. Adrienne said her mother took her own life in March.

“I hold Samantha Scott and Daniel Serafini responsible for her death, too,” Adrienne said.

A judge ruled that Scott will be held behind bars without bail as she awaits trial.

“The judge made the right decision. Samantha Scott should not be in the community, and I think the truth will come out,” Adrienne Spohr said.

She added that she was not surprised when her sister’s husband was arrested more than two weeks ago. Months earlier, Adrienne had filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Serafini and her sister, Erin, accusing them of being involved in the shooting.

When asked if she still believes her sister had something to do with it, Adrienne said she could not comment.

Investigators have not named Erin as a suspect. Erin has also sued Adrienne, accusing her of elder abuse, saying that Adrienne manipulated their mother and cut Erin and her children out of the family’s inheritance. The lawsuit estimated Spohr and Wood’s estates were worth more than $10 million.

Scott and Serafini are due back in court again on Monday, Nov. 27, at 1 p.m. If convicted, they each face a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.