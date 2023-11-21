‘A new beginning’: Orlando family beams in new home after eviction forced them to live in parking lot

Click here for updates on this story

ORLANDO, Florida (WESH) — At the beginning of November, Lynette Colon and her family of four children were sitting in a parking lot with all their worldly possessions piled up on a trailer. They had been evicted from an Orlando mobile home park that is in the process of being sold.

“I feel like the worst mother in the world. I feel like I’m failing my kids,” Colon previously said.

Now, Colon is beaming in her new apartment.

“I cry when I wake up and say, ‘I can’t believe,'” Colon said.

After hearing about the Colon family’s story, the community came together to help them out, some even paying for a hotel so the family would have a place to lay their heads at night.

Knowing the eviction was coming, Colon had applied for an apartment and was on the waiting list. Luckily, the approval came through in record time.

Colon’s daughter, Hillary, now has her own room. Furthermore, her 10-year-old son has made new friends with whom he likes to play outside and swim in the pool.

People also donated food, furniture, a turkey for Thanksgiving and a tree for Christmas.

“I’m in a better place — starting to live a better life —it’s a new beginning for me,” Colon said.

