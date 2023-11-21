‘Food for Fines’: Loveland police offering to waive traffic-related fines with food donations

Click here for updates on this story

LOVELAND, Ohio (WLWT) — This holiday season, the Loveland Police Department is launching a program for people to get out of citations by helping those in need.

The department’s “Food for Fines” program will run from Thanksgiving through Christmas.

According to the department, officers can issue a warning slip for specific traffic-related violations from Nov. 23 through Dec. 25.

In that time, violators will be invited to donate 10 items within 10 days of receiving the violation warning, in lieu of paying a fine.

Lieutenant Amy Campbell ran the program at the Springdale Police Department before working for Loveland. She hopes it helps alleviate the burden for families this holiday season.

“We’re trying to take the grinch out of receiving a citation,” Campbell said. “A citation right now isn’t the best option it comes to where we’re going to put our money.”

All items donated will be given to Loveland L.I.F.E. Food Pantry to distribute. Examples of acceptable items include non-perishable food, personal hygiene items, cleaning products, paper goods, and diapers.

“We don’t encourage anybody to break the law just to participate in our program. So if anybody wants to participate out of the goodness of their heart, they’re welcome to drop off items as well,” Campbell said.

According to LPD, the Food for Fines program began in the 1990s at the Springdale Police Department and was successful for many years.

