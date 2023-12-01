Central Florida substitute accused of sending explicit Snapchats to teen students

Click here for updates on this story

LAKELAND, Florida (WESH) — A Polk County substitute is accused of sending explicit Snapchats to female students.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Jerron Dunn is being charged with sex offense on a student by an authority figure and transmission of material harmful to a minor.

Officials say Dunn works at New Beginnings High School, a charter school in Lakeland.

Two students went to their guidance counselor and said Dunn sent them explicit Snapchat videos of himself.

One of the girls, age 17, said Dunn added himself to her Snapchat account when she was using his phone charger. The second girl, age 18, accepted his friend request but told Dunn he was too old for her when he suggested they be “friends with benefits.”

According to deputies, Dunn admitted to communicating via Snapchat with the 17-year-old victim, and to asking the 18-year-old to be his girlfriend and also sending her the explicit videos.

“This suspect used his position of authority over students to groom them and attempt to have sex with them; our hope is that there are no other victims. We encourage anyone who has been victimized by Jerron Dunn to please contact law enforcement,” Sheriff Grady Judd said.

f anyone has information regarding similar acts by Jerron Dunn, contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 863-298-6200.

New Beginnings High School released the following statement:

“While it is our policy not to comment on personnel matters, the safety and well being of our students is always our primary concern. New Beginnings High School can state that Mr. Dunn will not be returning to our campus. He was working under a contract with a professional staffing company, and was not an employee of New Beginnings. Our school personnel have cooperated fully with law enforcement in the investigation that led to Mr. Dunn’s arrest. This matter is now in the hands of law enforcement. We will continue to cooperate with those authorities to the extent needed, and trust that they will handle this matter appropriately.”

