Oregon Blue Book Essay Contest underway

Community Billboard

SALEM, Ore. KTVZ) -- Oregon Secretary of State Bev Clarno is pleased to invite all elementary and middle school-aged children to compete in the 2021–2022 Oregon Blue Book Essay Contest.

The 2021–2022 Blue Book theme is 100 Years of Oregon’s State Parks. Our state parks display Oregon’s natural beauty, and that they exist is a testament to what Oregonians value. Next year we will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the opening of Oregon’s first state park and the new edition of the Oregon Blue Book.

Essays should answer the following question: What is your favorite Oregon State Park and why? Students are also encouraged to illustrate their essays with drawings.

The Oregon Blue Book, published biennially since 1911, is the official state almanac and fact book. "The Oregon Blue Book has been a state resource for more than 100 years,” said Secretary of State Bev Clarno. “It is filled with great information on over 2,000 areas of interest that make-up Oregon including everything from aviation to Pulitzer Prize winning Oregonians. It’s a great resource and, frankly, a fun read with breathtaking photos of Oregon.”

Contest winners’ entries will be included in the 2021-2022 edition of the Oregon Blue Book, and the winners will be invited to the Capitol for the official Blue Book release party and celebration in early 2021.

To see contest information and details visit: Oregon Blue Book Essay Contest. Questions? Contact Theresa Rea with Oregon State Archives at 503-378-5168 or Theresa.Rea@oregon.gov.

The deadline for submitting entries is October 22, 2020. Each essay must be identified with the student’s name, grade, teacher’s name, school’s name and address, and be mailed (not emailed) to:

Theresa Rea

Oregon State Archives

800 Summer St. NE

Salem OR 97310