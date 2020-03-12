Council on Aging gets grant to bring meals to mobility-challenged seniors

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Council on Aging of Central Oregon announced Thursday that the Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation has awarded a $10,000 grant for home meal delivery to mobility-challenged seniors in Deschutes County.

The grant is a $2,500 increase over last year’s award amount, as the Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation puts increasing emphasis upon basic needs and ensuring more hungry people are fed.

Last year, the Council on Aging provided more than 82,000 home-delivered meals to seniors in Central Oregon through Meals on Wheels and partner programs. Hundreds of volunteers deliver meals and provide well-being checks on adults over the age of 60 who are at nutritional risk due to a lack of mobility, impaired cognition or another assessed reason.

“A growing number of seniors in Central Oregon are going hungry,” said Bernadette Handley, nutrition manager for the Council on Aging of Central Oregon. “Many are suffering cognitive decline and may forget to eat. Or they simply don’t have the physical mobility to get out and so grocery shopping, or stand in the kitchen and cook.

"Our home-delivered meals are designed to meet the specific nutritional needs of seniors, and we are so grateful for the continued support from the Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation to be able to serve our older adult neighbors.”

Central Oregon adults over 60 and contending with interim and long-term mobility challenges are eligible for Meals on Wheels service at no cost, and the program is not dependent on income level. To find out more, contact the Council on Aging of Central Oregon at (541) 678-5483 or councilonaging.org/services/meals-on-wheels.