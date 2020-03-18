Oregon Farm Bureau sets up Umatilla County flood relief fund

Community Billboard

PENDLETON, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Led by generous contributions from Northwest Farm Credit Services and Umatilla-Morrow County Farm Bureau, Oregon Farm Bureau has established a relief fund for victims of the recent flooding in Umatilla County.

"Rural Oregonians help our neighbors in times of need. We set up this fund as a way to support local farm and ranch families who were most impacted by the devastating floods,” said Paul Goodwin, president of Umatilla-Morrow County Farm Bureau.

Any Umatilla County resident who makes a substantial amount of their livelihood from agriculture and whose agricultural operation suffered uncompensated loss from the recent flooding may apply.

The current intent is to provide grants of up to $2,500 to help those who demonstrate uncovered losses (meaning losses not covered by insurance, or other public or private relief funds). Once requests for funds are received and evaluated, this range may be adjusted.

An advisory committee made up of local farmers, ranchers, and a Northwest Farm Credit Services representative from Umatilla and Morrow Counties will review applications for aid. The task force chair is Paul Goodwin, president of Umatilla-Morrow County Farm Bureau.

Find the application at OregonFB.org/flood.

Applicants do not have to be Farm Bureau members to apply or receive funds.

All applications received by Friday, April 17 will be considered. The task force intends to make decisions and distribute funds by May.

Contributions are still being sought for this much-needed flood relief fund.

To make a donation with a credit card, send an email to OFB Accountant Candace Seal at candace@oregonfb.org with the amount you want to contribute. She will email back an invoice that will allow you to play online with a credit card.



To contribute by check, make a check out to "Farm Bureau Flood Relief Fund" and mail it to Oregon Farm Bureau, c/o Candace Seal, 1320 Capitol St. NE, Suite 200, Salem, OR 97301.



For more information, contact Umatilla-Morrow County Farm Bureau Vice President Phillip Whitmore, pwhitmore53@gmail.com or OFB’s Dave Dillon, dave@oregonfb.org.