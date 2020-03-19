NeighborImpact postpones Foodie Crawl

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Health concerns, restaurant closings and restrictions on gatherings, all arising from COVID-19, have prompted postponement of and changes to NeighborImpact's Foodie Crawl fundraiser.

NeighborImpact is currently in communications with the event's restaurant partners about postponement dates.

NeighborImpact believes postponing the event is the responsible course of action for the protection and health of Foodie Crawl guests, restaurant employees, staff and volunteers.

NeighborImpact remains committed to providing crucial services while preserving the health of the individuals and families we serve. All NeighborImpact offices currently remain open.

For more information about the Foodie Crawl, visit: neighborimpact.org/foodie_crawl/.

For updates on NeighborImpact's response to COVID-19, visit: neighborimpact.org/coronavirus-response/.