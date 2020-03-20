Shepherd’s House Ministries offers community support system

Community Billboard

Food, clothes, supplies for anyone; donations sought

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Shepherds’ House is now providing Community Support Outreach for the homeless and ANYONE else in our community who has lost their job or is in need of food, clothes, or supplies.

We will have an open-air booth set up every Monday through Saturday from noon to 4 pm at: 1854 NE Division Street in Bend

We will be serving pre-made meals, providing clothes, and offering needed supplies during this difficult time.

DRIVE-THROUGH DROP OFF- We have also set up a drive-through donation drop off so you don’t have to get out of your car when donating. You can drop off your donations anytime from Noon to 4 PM, every Monday through Saturday at: 1854 NE Division Street in Bend

We are asking The Central Oregon Community to help in these efforts by donating financially for food and supply purchases, or by dropping off donations such as packaged and canned foods, bottled water, clothes, supplies like toilet paper, hand sanitizer and sanitary wipes, travel and regular size toiletries, latex gloves, banker boxes and other small boxes for food delivery, new food storage containers, and trash bags.

Monetary donation can be dropped off, mailed, or given online at: https://shepherdshouseministries.org/donate/

Shepherd’s House Ministries

C/O Covid-19 Crisis

PO Box 5484

Bend, OR 97708

Food, clothes, supplies, and monetary donations can be dropped off at our drive-through location at:

1854 NE Division Street in Bend.

Or contact

ryano@shepherdshouseministries.org

951.318.1704

or

davidn@shepherdshouseministries.org

831.359.7253