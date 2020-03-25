Deschutes Land Trust closes preserves, trails to public

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Deschutes Land Trust announced Tuesday that it is immediately closing its preserves and all associated trails, trailheads and parking areas to the public.

The closure is in response to the public health crisis and is meant to comply with the Governor’s Executive Order 20-12. The closure will continue until further notice.

“The Deschutes Land Trust’s Preserves are privately owned and managed for wildlife and to protect important natural resources, but wherever possible we seek to provide appropriate public access. We recognize that the public wants to get out to explore and experience nature, particularly at a time when many of us are feeling cooped up at home. However, in light of this unprecedented public health emergency, we concluded it was important to close public access,” said Brad Chalfant, executive director of the Deschutes Land Trust.

The Deschutes Land Trust was founded in 1995 and works throughout Central Oregon to conserve land for wildlife, scenic views, and local communities. The Land Trust has conserved more than 9,115 acres in our region. Preserves specifically impacted include Camp Polk Meadow Preserve, Indian Ford Meadow Preserve, the Metolius Preserve, and Whychus Canyon Preserve.

The Deschutes Land Trust is Central Oregon’s locally-based, nationally-accredited land trust. Since 1995, the Deschutes Land Trust has protected more than 9,100 acres for wildlife, scenic views, and local communities. For more information on the Deschutes Land Trust, call (541) 330-0017 or visit www.deschuteslandtrust.org.