Artwork sought for OSU’s Art About Agriculture competition, exhibition

CORVALLIS, Ore. (KTVZ) – Art About Agriculture, an annual exhibition of agriculture-themed artwork coordinated by Oregon State University’s College of Agricultural Sciences, is holding an open call for artists to participate in the 2021 exhibition.

This year’s show will be a competitive, juried exhibition. The deadline for submissions is April 4. The show is scheduled to open for viewing with limited occupancy on June 4 at Giustina Gallery in the LaSells Stewart Center on Oregon State’s Corvallis campus. The reception date and details are currently undetermined due to COVID-19 considerations.

The theme for 2021 is simple: Art about agriculture. Artists from the Pacific Northwest are invited to consider the influence and inspiration from agriculture found in their artwork. All visual art styles and approaches are welcome.

“Imagine 2020 without agricultural workers, producers and researchers,” said Owen Premore, directing curator of the Art about Agriculture program. “We hope artists see this as an opportunity to recognize agriculture in their artwork with the potential to change the way someone understands or appreciates food, fiber and natural resources in their daily lives.”

Last year, Art about Agriculture hosted its first juried exhibit in a decade, attracting 208 art submissions from across the Pacific Northwest.

“Not only did we receive a record number of submissions, we were able to acquire 11 new art acquisitions,” Premore said. “I have tremendous hope for what 2021 might bring.”

Art About Agriculture was established in 1983 at the College of Agricultural Sciences as the region’s first annual agricultural-themed arts competition and touring exhibit. It recognizes professional and emerging Northwest artists; creates a growing, dynamic, permanent collection of fine art based on portraying agriculture and natural resources; and presents the permanent collection and touring exhibits across the state.

The permanent collection contains 379 works of art by 229 artists. Artworks are exhibited on the OSU campus in Corvallis and by loan agreement throughout Oregon and other parts of the Northwest.

Jurors for the 2021 competition and touring exhibition are:

Tanmaya Bingham, director of One River School of Art + Design in Lake Oswego and internationally exhibiting artist.

Bob Keefer, former arts writer for The Register-Guard newspaper in Eugene and current arts editor for Eugene Weekly, author and artist.

Joyce Loper, associate dean for research and professor of botany and plant pathology in the College of Agricultural Sciences at Oregon State University.

Debby Sundbaum-Sommers, Philomath-based artist and educator with artwork in numerous public and private collections.

Robyn Williams, executive director of Portland’5 Centers for the Arts and mixed media artist.

Artworks selected for the exhibitions will be eligible for art purchase awards funded by Art About Agriculture’s purchase awards-specific endowments and donations from patrons. Purchased artwork will be added to the Art About Agriculture Permanent Collection.

After opening on Oregon State’s Corvallis campus, the Art About Agriculture Competition and Touring Exhibition 2021 is scheduled for display at the Parrish Gallery in the Chehalem Cultural Center in Newberg, in August and September.

For more information on the exhibit and details for submitting entries, visit the Art About Agriculture website.