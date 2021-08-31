Umpqua Bank Foundation awards $271,000 in community grants

Community Billboard

PORTLAND, Ore., (KTVZ) — In its second round of community grant funding this year, the Umpqua Bank Charitable Foundation, a 501(c)(3) of Umpqua Bank, a subsidiary of Umpqua Holdings Corporation, awarded 72 community grants to local nonprofits in Oregon, Washington, California and Nevada totaling $271,000.

The grants are part of Umpqua Bank’s overall foundation and corporate giving program that has invested more than $12.5 million since the Foundation was formed in 2014.

“Umpqua Bank recognizes the tireless work of our local nonprofits whose efforts contribute to safe, healthy and thriving communities,” shared Randy Choy, vice president of community giving & nonprofit partnerships and managing director of the Umpqua Bank Charitable Foundation. “Grants and volunteering are just two of the ways we are honored to support these nonprofits whose efforts are key to economic vitality.”

Umpqua Bank and its Foundation continue to evolve a community giving strategy that reflects a commitment to improving economic prosperity. In particular, investments in nonprofit organizations, communities, and leaders aim to support direct-service programming that incorporates a diversity, equity, and inclusion focus.

In its efforts to help build economic vitality for the greater good, local, community-based nonprofits were selected from hundreds of applicants who demonstrated a steadfast commitment to serving low-to-moderate income populations in at least one of eight categories: family engagement and resiliency; financial competency; housing stability and home ownership; college, career or technical readiness; entrepreneurship and business expansion; vibrant and equitable neighborhoods; technical and digital connectivity; and small business support and financial guidance.

Second round community grant recipients are listed below, by state, with the majority receiving grant awards between $3,000-$4,000.

Oregon

Ashland School of Environmental Technology

Boys & Girls Club of Salem Marion & Polk Counties Inc.

Bradley Angle

College Possible – Oregon

Community LendingWorks

Craft3

Crossroads Communities

Deschutes United Way

Elevate Oregon

Four Rivers Cultural Center and Museum

Hollywood Senior Center

In4All

Johnson Creek Watershed Association

Junior Achievement of Oregon and SW Washington Inc.

Looking Glass Community Services

Metro Portland Housing Industry Foundation

Mt. Scott Park Center for Learning Inc.

Oregon Coast Aquarium Inc.

Oregon Coast Community Action

Portland Opportunities Industrialization Center Inc.

Portland Workforce Alliance

Raphael House of Portland

Rose Haven

Safe Haven Maternity Home

SMART (Start Making a Reader Today)

Special Olympics Oregon Inc.

The High Desert Museum

Tie Oregon Foundation

Tillamook County Pioneer Museum

United Way of the Klamath Basin

Washington

Bellevue College Foundation

Boys & Girls Clubs of Benton and Franklin Counties

Center for Inclusive Entrepreneurship

Degrees of Change

Dress for Success Seattle

Ellensburg Downtown Association

Financial Empowerment Network

Goodwill of the Olympics and Rainier Region

Kitsap Community Resources

Kulshan Community Land Trust

Orion Industries

Rebuilding Together Thurston County

Seattle Clemency Project

Swan Vocational Enterprises

Tacoma Arts Live

Tacoma Urban League

The University Heights Center

United Way of Pierce County

Vanessa Behan Crisis Nursery

Washington State University Foundation

Year Up Inc.

Young Women’s Christian Association

YouthCare

California

211 Humboldt Information and Resource

5Cities Homeless Coalition

Conservation Corps North Bay Inc.

Dominican University of California

Downtown Streets Inc.

Dress for Success San Francisco

Girls Incorporated of Orange County

Grid Alternatives

HomeAid America Inc.

Humanmade

JVS SoCal

Lake County Economic Development Corporation

Sacramento Children’s Home

Sierra College Foundation

United Way of the Wine Country

West Enterprise Center Inc.

Words Alive

Yuba-Sutter Gleaners Food Bank Inc.

Nevada

Rebuilding Together Northern Nevada Inc.

For the results of the first round community grant awards issued in June 2021, learn more here. The next deadline for community grant applications is Friday, Sept. 3 at 5 p.m. Pacific Time. Learn more at www.UmpquaBank.com/Community.