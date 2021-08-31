Umpqua Bank Foundation awards $271,000 in community grants
PORTLAND, Ore., (KTVZ) — In its second round of community grant funding this year, the Umpqua Bank Charitable Foundation, a 501(c)(3) of Umpqua Bank, a subsidiary of Umpqua Holdings Corporation, awarded 72 community grants to local nonprofits in Oregon, Washington, California and Nevada totaling $271,000.
The grants are part of Umpqua Bank’s overall foundation and corporate giving program that has invested more than $12.5 million since the Foundation was formed in 2014.
“Umpqua Bank recognizes the tireless work of our local nonprofits whose efforts contribute to safe, healthy and thriving communities,” shared Randy Choy, vice president of community giving & nonprofit partnerships and managing director of the Umpqua Bank Charitable Foundation. “Grants and volunteering are just two of the ways we are honored to support these nonprofits whose efforts are key to economic vitality.”
Umpqua Bank and its Foundation continue to evolve a community giving strategy that reflects a commitment to improving economic prosperity. In particular, investments in nonprofit organizations, communities, and leaders aim to support direct-service programming that incorporates a diversity, equity, and inclusion focus.
In its efforts to help build economic vitality for the greater good, local, community-based nonprofits were selected from hundreds of applicants who demonstrated a steadfast commitment to serving low-to-moderate income populations in at least one of eight categories: family engagement and resiliency; financial competency; housing stability and home ownership; college, career or technical readiness; entrepreneurship and business expansion; vibrant and equitable neighborhoods; technical and digital connectivity; and small business support and financial guidance.
Second round community grant recipients are listed below, by state, with the majority receiving grant awards between $3,000-$4,000.
Oregon
Ashland School of Environmental Technology
Boys & Girls Club of Salem Marion & Polk Counties Inc.
Bradley Angle
College Possible – Oregon
Community LendingWorks
Craft3
Crossroads Communities
Deschutes United Way
Elevate Oregon
Four Rivers Cultural Center and Museum
Hollywood Senior Center
In4All
Johnson Creek Watershed Association
Junior Achievement of Oregon and SW Washington Inc.
Looking Glass Community Services
Metro Portland Housing Industry Foundation
Mt. Scott Park Center for Learning Inc.
Oregon Coast Aquarium Inc.
Oregon Coast Community Action
Portland Opportunities Industrialization Center Inc.
Portland Workforce Alliance
Raphael House of Portland
Rose Haven
Safe Haven Maternity Home
SMART (Start Making a Reader Today)
Special Olympics Oregon Inc.
The High Desert Museum
Tie Oregon Foundation
Tillamook County Pioneer Museum
United Way of the Klamath Basin
Washington
Bellevue College Foundation
Boys & Girls Clubs of Benton and Franklin Counties
Center for Inclusive Entrepreneurship
Degrees of Change
Dress for Success Seattle
Ellensburg Downtown Association
Financial Empowerment Network
Goodwill of the Olympics and Rainier Region
Kitsap Community Resources
Kulshan Community Land Trust
Orion Industries
Rebuilding Together Thurston County
Seattle Clemency Project
Swan Vocational Enterprises
Tacoma Arts Live
Tacoma Urban League
The University Heights Center
United Way of Pierce County
Vanessa Behan Crisis Nursery
Washington State University Foundation
Year Up Inc.
Young Women’s Christian Association
YouthCare
California
211 Humboldt Information and Resource
5Cities Homeless Coalition
Conservation Corps North Bay Inc.
Dominican University of California
Downtown Streets Inc.
Dress for Success San Francisco
Girls Incorporated of Orange County
Grid Alternatives
HomeAid America Inc.
Humanmade
JVS SoCal
Lake County Economic Development Corporation
Sacramento Children’s Home
Sierra College Foundation
United Way of the Wine Country
West Enterprise Center Inc.
Words Alive
Yuba-Sutter Gleaners Food Bank Inc.
Nevada
Rebuilding Together Northern Nevada Inc.
For the results of the first round community grant awards issued in June 2021, learn more here. The next deadline for community grant applications is Friday, Sept. 3 at 5 p.m. Pacific Time. Learn more at www.UmpquaBank.com/Community.
