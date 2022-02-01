COCC’s Black History Month events include West African traditions

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- In commemoration of Black History Month, Central Oregon Community College is hosting two free community events in February that will explore cultural and historical topics.

The program includes a scholar’s talk (Feb. 17), held virtually, on how college presidents have played a part in influencing racial policies in the U.S. and a live event (Feb. 23) that will share the tradition of Griots, or West African oral historians, with a drumming presentation. COCC is also co-sponsoring a film event (Feb. 18) with The Father’s Group. Visit cocc.edu/multicultural for registration and more information.

“Through storytelling and discussion, we’re celebrating the past and present triumphs of the Black community while continuing our efforts to challenge oppressive systems and strive toward a more equitable future,” said Marcus LeGrand, COCC’s Afrocentric program coordinator. “Both presentations will offer elements of participation and engagement from the community.”

At 4 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 17, Eddie Cole, Ph.D., author of the award-winning “The Campus Color Line: College Presidents and the Struggle for Black Freedom” and an associate professor of higher education and history at UCLA, will share findings from his book in a virtual presentation. Cole’s work explores the historical role of college presidents in shaping racial policies and practices both inside and outside the educational sphere.

With COCC as a co-sponsor, The Father’s Group of Bend is screening “Whose Streets?” at 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 18, at Open Space in Bend, located at 220 NE Lafayette Ave. The documentary provides an account of the Ferguson uprising as told by people who lived it. Tickets are $10 and available at thefathersgroup.org. The Father’s Group is a POC-led nonprofit focused on building an inclusive society.

From noon to 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 23, COCC is hosting “Journey of the Drum—Celebration of the Griot,” a presentation and performance at the Coats Campus Center’s Wille Hall. A Griot is a West African historian, storyteller, praise singer, poet or musician. The event will feature a brief presentation on the Mande societies and how they preserve history through song, followed by a traditional West African drumming demonstration by performance artist Fodé Sylla. Audience members are invited to bring a drum to participate in the interactive portion of the performance.



For more information, contact Marcus LeGrand at mlegrand2@cocc.edu or 541-330-4376. In advance of college events, persons needing accommodation or transportation because of a physical or mobility disability should contact Caitlyn Gardner at 541-383-7237. For accommodation because of other disability, such as hearing impairment, contact disability services at 541-383-7583.