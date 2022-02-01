Family Access Network receives $150,000 commitment from Tykeson Family Foundation

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Tykeson Family Foundation has committed $150,000 distributed over three years to the Family Access Network, beginning in the 2021-22 school year. These funds will benefit Central Oregon families in need, as FAN advocates working directly in schools connect low-income children to resources like food, clothing, heating, health care, and much more.

This multi-year commitment will ensure families receive assistance as FAN’s clients recover from the disproportionate impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and continue to grapple with the Central Oregon housing crisis.

“We are incredibly grateful for Tykeson Family Foundation’s belief in our mission to alleviate poverty, and their recognition of the great needs FAN is addressing in Central Oregon,” said Julie Lyche, FAN's executive director. “Their partnership and support is invaluable as we look toward helping struggling families stabilize from unprecedented challenges, so they can face the future with hope.”

Tykeson Family Foundation focuses on health care and health sciences, increasing access to the arts, and supporting educational opportunities for underserved young people. They are driven by a passion to solve complex problems and a commitment to make a difference in communities across Oregon.

Unique to Central Oregon, FAN began in 1993 and currently employs 30 advocates at 66 sites in Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson counties. These advocates work tirelessly to help families break the cycle of poverty. The direct placement of FAN advocates within schools allows FAN to effectively reach and connect disadvantaged children and families to essential basic needs.

To learn more about the Family Access Network, visit familyaccessnetwork.org or call (541) 693-5675.

Family Access Network’s mission is to offer assistance, possibility and hope to Central Oregon families in need by connecting them with crucial resources that will help children flourish in school and in life. Every year, FAN advocates improve the lives of nearly 8,000 children and family members in Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson counties.