Oregon Community Foundation distributes nearly $1.46 million in Red Cross relief for fire-hit communities

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Community Rebuilding Fund, a joint effort led by Oregon Community Foundation in partnership with the American Red Cross (as well as Meyer Memorial Trust and The Ford Family Foundation), announced Wednesday $1,455,000 in Community Rebuilding Fund grants made possible through American Red Cross funding.

The grants will support seven nonprofit organizations providing vital help to Oregon communities continuing to rebuild from the 2020 fires.

“The American Red Cross has stood alongside Oregonians and provided support for their recovery from the very first days of the devastating 2020 fires,” said Amanda Ree, Executive Director, Wildfire Recovery Programs for the American Red Cross. “Our strong partnership with Oregon Community Foundation helps us continue our efforts, and direct help where it is most urgently needed. We applaud these organizations on the ground delivering critical fire recovery services in Oregon.”

Following are the seven community organizations that will be supported with this latest round of $1,455,000 in Community Rebuilding Fund grants, made possible through the American Red Cross:

To build capacity among local service providers who are assisting 2020 fire survivors, specifically with bilingual resource workers to reach rural Latino/a/x community members and mental health counseling for survivors.

Glide Revitalization | $240,000

To provide support for the unmet needs of Douglas County residents who survived the Archie Creek Wildfire in 2020, including housing and childcare.

McKenzie Valley Long Term Recovery Group | $200,000

To provide funding to the Unmet Needs Committee for survivors of the Holiday Farm Fire in 2020.

To continue to support the Fire Zone Captains and Loss & Recovery Data Dashboard, two programs serving the 3500 survivors of the Almeda Fire in 2020.

To provide funding for the Unmet Needs Committee to deploy to 2020 fire survivors and assist with housing, appliances, furniture and sheds for rebuilding.

To continue to serve the Latino community who survived the 2020 Almeda Fire by developing and training community leaders, including youth, and distributing basic needs support to those still displaced.

United Way of Lane County | $40,000

To provide funding for the unmet needs of the survivors of the Holiday Farm Fire in 2020.

“The recovery and rebuilding process will take years. Together – and with generous support from committed partners like American Red Cross – Oregon will recover and flourish again,” said Sonia Worcel, Chief Community Impact Officer, Oregon Community Foundation. “We’re incredibly grateful to the many nonprofits on the frontline helping our neighbors rebuild their homes and their lives.”

About the 2020 Community Rebuilding Fund

The 2020 Community Rebuilding Fund launched in response to Oregon’s devastating 2020 wildfire season which forever changed many of Oregon’s vibrant rural communities. Recognizing equitable, inclusive and resiliency-based rebuilding is essential, the 2020 Community Rebuilding Fund centers the needs of Oregon’s vulnerable residents most impacted – including Latino/a/x, Tribal and rural community members. The Fund supports community-led rebuilding that engages residents in shaping the future of the diverse and dynamic places they call home. The 2020 Community Rebuilding Fund is led by Oregon Community Foundation, in partnership with Meyer Memorial Trust, The Ford Family Foundation and American Red Cross and in addition to each partner, is primarily funded through individual, corporate and foundation support. To learn more, please visit: Community Rebuilding Fund https://oregoncf.org/grants-and-scholarships/grants/community-rebuilding-fund-grants/community-rebuilding-fund-values/.

About Oregon Community Foundation

Oregon Community Foundation (OCF) works with donors and volunteers to award grants and scholarships to every county in Oregon. From 2020 to 2021, OCF distributed more than $560 million, supporting more than 4,000 nonprofits and 6,000 students. With OCF, individuals, families, businesses, and organizations create charitable funds that meet the needs of diverse communities statewide. Since its founding in 1973, OCF has distributed more than $2 billion toward advancing its mission to improve lives for all Oregonians. For more information, please visit: oregoncf.org.

About American Red Cross

American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. American Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit www.redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org.