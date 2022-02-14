Brasada Ranch campaign raises nearly $9,000 for Family Access Network

POWELL BUTTE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Brasada Ranch, located in beautiful Powell Butte, recently started a “You give. We give.” campaign over the holiday season wherein guests and staff could purchase gift cards to the local resort and a percentage of the proceeds would go to the nonprofit organization Family Access Network (FAN).

With the combined efforts of guests and staff, Brasada was able to donate $8,900 to FAN, whose mission is to offer assistance, possibility and hope to Central Oregon families in need by connecting them with crucial resources that will help children flourish in school and in life.

“We are incredibly humbled by the support from Brasada Ranch and patrons. With a portion of gift card sales over the holidays benefiting FAN, we can adapt and respond to the evolving needs of the families we serve,” said Lauren Olson, FAN Foundation Board Chair. “These funds will help our advocates ensure that local kids have a chance to thrive, regardless of their economic circumstances. Brasada Ranch is helping us build a healthy community by alleviating the suffering of children in need, and their partnership and care for the community are deeply appreciated."

About Brasada Ranch

Located just 30 minutes from Bend, Brasada Ranch is a resort featuring unmatched panoramic views of the Cascade Range on its nearly 2,000 acres of land, and offering diverse luxury accommodations, ranging from boutique lodge suites to cabins. Activities at Brasada Ranch include everything from horseback riding, golf, fitness, swimming, hiking, fishing, biking, basketball, volleyball, pickleball and everything in between. After a day of recreation, relax in a private jetted hot tub or bask in front of the crackling fire pits situated throughout the ranch. The property also includes two outdoor pools, and offers world class dining options including local farmers markets baskets and ready-to-heat dinners from Brasada’s celebrated chef. Brasada Ranch was listed in the top 10 best American West resorts by Travel and Leisure and ranked top 2 in the Pacific Northwest by Conde Nast Traveler. For more information, visit: www.brasada.com.

About Family Access Network

Family Access Network is a nonprofit where advocates link children and families to critical basic need services with the goal of keeping children healthy and in school. The organization supports their most needy families, removing barriers and paving the way for a child’s success. Together the Family Access Network helps improve the lives of over 8,000 children and family members in their community each year.