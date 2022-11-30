Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity receives 2 awards from Earth Advantage

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity recently was honored with two Earth Advantage Awards: "Most Net Zero Homes" and "Project of the Year- Affordable Single Family" for its Northwest Cottages community, completed in 2021.

The Earth Advantage Awards (formerly Green Builder of the Year) are awarded to builders across the state of Oregon who are exceeding requirements for energy efficiency and indoor air quality. This also includes building Zero Energy homes, which generate at least as much energy as they consume. Winners were chosen by third party judges from within the green building industry.

“I really enjoyed collaborating with Bend Redmond Habitat for Humanity on the NW Cottages Zero Energy homes. Congratulations to Bend Redmond Habitat for Humanity for building the most Zero Energy certified homes in all of Oregon!” said Matt Douglas, Earth Advantage’s Manager, Central Oregon Residential.

“We are proud to have won the awards for Most Net Zero Homes and Project of the Year for our Northwest Cottages community. We are immensely grateful to our community and their demonstration of a commitment to equitable energy efficiency,” said Grace Weger, Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity’s Director of Land Acquisition and Development.

In addition to the Northwest Cottages Net-Zero community, Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity has 30 additional energy efficient homes completed or in development, and plans to continue to build homes with these standards into the future. Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity builds energy efficient homes using advanced framing methods, super insulation, and air sealing to reduce energy consumption. Water conservation is addressed with efficient plumbing fixtures, short plumbing runs, and xeriscape landscaping.

About Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity

Bend-Redmond Habitat builds strength, stability and self-reliance through affordable homeownership for families and individuals in Bend and Redmond. We are dedicated to changing lives by bringing people together to help make a difference in our communities through affordable housing. Since 1989, Bend-Redmond Habitat has served 209 families with affordable homeownership and repaired 146 homes, providing more than 1000 children and adults a safe, secure and healthy home. https://bendredmondhabitat.org/ 541.385.5387.