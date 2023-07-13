Street Dog Hero makes big facility upgrades, launches fundraising campaign

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Street Dog Hero says it has made some incredible changes this month at their Bend-based facility, dubbed ‘the Heroes Haven,' with the hiring of three new part-time animal care technicians, as well as repainting the entire facility and installing new, large kennels for the dogs in their care.

The organization now seeks to raise $40,000 to fund these changes, which aim to improve the quality of care for the animals on-site at their facility.

The new facility updates are a key part of the organization’s strategic vision, and will allow SDH to greatly expand its services and opportunities for collaboration here in Central Oregon.

With a surgical suite, kennels, office space, and storage, the new facility also offers SDH a place to share in-person offices, host events, and train and onboard fosters and volunteers, as well as a place for the rescue dogs to land and launch from.

Funds raised through the Heroes Haven Capital Campaign will cover the cost of Animal Care Technicians time dedicated to providing the dogs onsite with everything they need, as well as cover the cost of new large dog housing units so the dog has plenty of space during their time with us.

To donate toward their Capital Campaign to cover the costs of upgrading the facility equipment, as well as hiring Animal Care Technicians onsite, please visit their website: https://give.streetdoghero.org/give/491707/#!/donation/checkout.

Street Dog Hero is making lasting positive change in the lives of dogs and their humans, working towards a world where all dogs are healthy, safe, cared for, and wanted. Making such a large impact in the lives of owned and street dogs and cats, and the families that surround them, would not be possible without SDH’s supporters, community, and dog lovers around the world.

The organizational values inspire the interactions it has with all the four- and two-legged friends it encounters. SDH is committed to bettering the communities, people, and animals it serves.

About Street Dog Hero

For over 6 years, Street Dog Hero has been fulfilling its mission of helping end animal overpopulation by spaying and neutering owned and street dogs and cats around the world. To date, the organization has provided more than 7,154 free or reduced-rate spay/neuter and other wellness services to animals in Mexico as well as locally. They have also rescued just under 3,000 dogs from more than a dozen countries like Mexico, South Korea, China, and right here in the United States and have found them forever homes. Street Dog Hero is making lasting positive changes in the lives of animals and their humans, working towards a world where all dogs are healthy, safe, cared for, and wanted.

Street Dog Hero envisions a world where all dogs are healthy, safe, cared for, and wanted. To learn more about SDH, to foster or adopt, to volunteer, and to donate to the Heroes Haven Capital Campaign, go to www.streetdoghero.org.