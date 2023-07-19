Pacific Power offers tips, ways to save on power costs during summer heat

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- With high temperatures and warm nights in the forecast for the coming week, Pacific Power says it expects customers to turn on air conditioners and fans to stay comfortable. That can have an impact on electricity bills, but there are some easy ways to help manage seasonal power costs.

Here are some simple ways to stay comfortable and save money:

Set your air conditioner thermostat to 78º or as high as comfortable

Open windows in the late evening and early morning hours to let cool air in

Run appliances like ovens, dishwashers and clothes dryers at night or early in the morning

Use a programmable thermostat that can be set to cool only during the times you are in the home

Use fans instead of your air conditioner, but make sure you turn them off when no one is in the room. Running a portable window fan instead of an air conditioner at night can save an average home around $32 per month.

Customers can also save money and power by signing up for our Time of Use program and shifting energy use to lower-cost off-peak hours.

See more Wattsmart ways to save and find out about discounts for home cooling equipment.

