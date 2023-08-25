Humane Society of C.O. offers half-off to waived adoption fees at Saturday ‘Clear the Shelters’ event

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Humane Society of Central Oregon is joining the nationwide effort to #ClearTheShelters on Saturday. If you have been thinking about adding a new family member, now is the time.

Adopters at the Humane Society of Central Oregon will receive half off to a waived adoption fee all day on Saturday. Adopters will spin the ‘wheel of fortunate’ for a percentage off the regular adoption fee, ranging from 50% to 100% (excluding dog license fee).

This is a wonderful opportunity to visit the shelter, meet the animals and learn more about HSCO. There will be treats for people from 10:00am to 4:00pm.

The normal adoption process will be in place. The full adoption care package of spay or neuter, first vaccination, microchip ID, free health exam at a local veterinarian, collar, ID tag, pet food and more, is included with all adoptions. Bonus gifts will be included with all adoptions.

Join in this national event to Clear The Shelters of all adoptable animals on Saturday at the Humane Society of Central Oregon. For more information, call 541.382.3537 and see adoptable animals at hsco.org.