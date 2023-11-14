Bend Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution supports Wreaths Across America location

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Bend Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution announced Tuesday that it has chosen to support Wreaths Across America participating location Deschutes Memorial Chapel & Gardens.

This is the sixth year that the Bend Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution will participate in the national program whose mission is to Remember the fallen, Honor those who served, and Teach the next generation the value of freedom.

The goal for Daughters of the American Revolution is to support efforts that help unify our community and celebrate our freedom by thanking the 1,500 veterans laid to rest at Deschutes Memorial Chapel & Gardens with the placement of a live, balsam veteran’s wreath this December.

“We are forever grateful to all the volunteers and groups who dedicate their time, energry and resources nationwide to fulfilling this yearlong mission,” said Karen Worcester, executive director, Wreaths Across America. “These individuals and their communities know the value of remembering the fallen, honoring those who currently serve and teaching the next generation about the sacrifices made for our freedom every day, and with their continued support, Wreaths Across America continues to grow.”

Those interested in volunteering for Wreaths Across America or sponsoring a wreath to support Bend Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution are invited to visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/OR0015P to learn more.

National Wreaths Across America Day will be held on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023. Wreaths Across America Day is a free, non-political, community event open to all people.



# # #

About Wreaths Across America

Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992. The organization’s mission – Remember, Honor, Teach – is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as at more than 3,700 additional locations in all 50 states and beyond.

For more information, to sponsor wreaths or to sign up to volunteer, please visit www.WreathsAcrossAmerica.org.