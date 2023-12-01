Skip to Content
Community Billboard

Artist applications open for Sunriver Art Fair

Sunriver Art Fair
By
New
Published 11:50 PM

SUNRIVER, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Artist applications for the 2024 Sunriver Art Fair opened Friday and close on March 9, 2024.

The art fair is a nationally recognized, juried fine arts and crafts event which has been very popular with Sunriver residents and Central Oregon visitors alike.

If you are an artist or know someone who would like to exhibit, now is the time to get an application submitted. To apply, go to https://www.zapplication.org/event-info.php?ID=11778 or visit www.sunriverartfair.org for more information.

Presented by the Sunriver Women’s Club, they are looking forward to seeing everyone again in the beautiful Village at Sunriver, one of their proud sponsors. Shop for unique, high-quality art directly from the artists in a vibrant, open-air event.

Net proceeds support the club's community grant program for nonprofits providing essential services in south Deschutes County.

Article Topic Follows: Community Billboard

Jump to comments ↓

KTVZ news sources

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content