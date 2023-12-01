Reduce stress with mindfulness at OSU Extension in Redmond

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Start the New Year with less stress! The Stress Less with Mindfulness workshop series introduces participants to the experience and practice of mindfulness to reduce stress.

The series of four lessons will be taught by Glenda Hyde, OSU Extension Service community educator on Tuesdays, January 23, 30, February 6, and 13, 9:30 am to 11:30 am at the OSU Extension/Deschutes County office at the Fairgrounds in Redmond, OR. The cost of the series is $5.00 per person. No refunds for cancellations.

During the workshops, participants will learn about brain science, increase resiliency, and may even help meet some New Year’s resolutions. Participants will reduce stress-related symptoms such as worry, depression and physical tension that can result in better quality sleep, eating patterns, exercise goals and improved work-life balance.

Class size is limited. We will be working in small groups. Minimal COVID safety protocols will be observed so masking is allowed (bring a mask if you want to use one) and we will be washing our hands upon entry.

The deadline for online registration is Sunday, January 21. To reserve your space go to the Events section in the left menu column of OSU Extension Deschutes County webpage.

If you have questions or want to register in person call the OSU Extension Service office in Redmond, 541-548-6088 or email glenda.hyde@oregonstate.edu by Tuesday, January 16.