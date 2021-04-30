Halle Berry laughed at joke about her Oscar’s hairstyle

Entertainment

Halle Berry definitely saw the conversation about her new bob at last Sunday’s Academy Awards.

The actress and director debuted her look on the red carpet and let’s just say the internet had feelings about the blunt cut bob with bangs.

Lots of memes popped up comparing it to the character of Edna Mode from the “Incredibles,” actress Linda Hunt and Johnny Depp’s character in the 2005 film version of “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.”

Berry used emojis, including tears of joy, to retweet one person’s video from Oscar’s night showing a man appearing to wear — and shake — a bob wig that the original person tweeting captioned “halle berry tonight.”

For the record, Berry’s lilac-toned strapless Dolce & Gabbana gown with a plunging corseted bodice received a bit more raves.