Broadway is bringing pop up concerts to Tavern on the Green

Entertainment

Broadway stars will be popping up around New York City this summer.

Stars from Broadway shows have teamed up with iconic New York eatery Tavern on the Green for “Broadway at Tavern,” a special series of live concerts under the stars at the restaurant.

The exclusive TodayTix Originals concert series kicks off on May 25 at 8:30pm ET with a one-night-only performance by “Hamilton” cast member and star of Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story,” Ariana DeBose. The show will be followed by performances on June 8 and June 9 by Broadway star Shoshana Bean.

TodayTix Originals’ Executive Producer, Tony Marion said in a statement, “If any two New York institutions are synonymous with the city itself, it’s Tavern on the Green and Broadway. Simply put, Tavern is the perfect venue in which to reunite this incredible line-up of New York-based mega talents with the fans who adore them. For those of us who have spent the last 14 months yearning for live performance and a reason to get dressed up, this is going to be the ultimate tonic.”

Tavern on the Green’s Proprietor, Jim Caiola added, “When I was young and dreaming of New York City, what I imagined were artists, singers, dancers and actors, all coming together to create culture. And, years later, when I first came to Tavern on the Green, I found all of them gathered right here. In that spirit, we welcome TodayTix Originals and their Broadway talent with open arms. It is our great privilege to provide a stunning home for these artists, as we aim to continue and expand Tavern’s exceptional legacy as a cultural haven while Broadway gets ready to come back bigger and better than ever.”

Tavern on the Green has had a long connection to Broadway, with plays and musicals often celebrating their opening nights at the restaurant. In 1978, the City of New York threw a star-studded party at Tavern to launch its now legendary “I ❤ NY” ad campaign.

Tickets will be sold in pods of two and four, and will require that each pod contain only members of the same party.