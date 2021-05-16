How to watch the MTV Movie & TV awards

Entertainment

The MTV Movie & TV Awards, a popular vote and popcorn trophy celebration of the best entertainment of the year, will take place Sunday.

The Elizabeth Olsen-led Disney+ series “Wandavision” leads with five nominations. Other top nominees are “Emily in Paris” and “The Boys,” with four nominations each, and “Bridgerton” with three nods.

On Monday, MTV will debut its inaugural UNSCRIPTED portion of the award ceremony, to celebrate reality TV shows and moments.

Details on the shows follow below.

Where to watch:

The 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards will air Sunday at 9 p.m. ET, simultaneously on MTV, MTV2, BET, BET Her, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, Nick at Nite, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land and VH1.

The hosts:

The always hilarious Leslie Jones will host Sunday’s ceremony. Comedian Nikki Glaser will host the UNSCRIPTED show on Monday.

Notable honors

Sacha Baron Cohen will be honored with the “Comedic Genius Award” and Scarlett Johansson will receive the “Generation Award.”

Presenters

Anthony Mackie, Eric Andre, Henry Golding, Justin Hartley, Mandy Moore, Nasim Pedrad, Tom Hiddleston, Vera Farmiga and Yvonne Orji are some of the presenters scheduled to appear on Sunday.