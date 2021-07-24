Amanda Kloots responds to criticism for dating again after late husband Nick Cordero’s death

CNN - Entertainment

By Christina Maxouris, CNN

Amanda Kloots, whose husband Nick Cordero died of Covid-19 last year, responded to criticism over her announcement that she is dating again.

Kloots said on “The Talk” on Friday that she has started dating again, saying that “it is hard.”

“Both of my husbands, I met doing Broadway shows,” she said. “We became friends first, then we got married. Obviously with Nick, we had a child. I’ve never actually had to date. And I just started dating again and it is so crazy to be dating for the first time at 39 years old. And it’s quite terrifying and really out of your element, and it’s just, it’s hard.”

When she was asked how it was going, Kloots said she has met “wonderful people” and it’s been a “great process so far.”

“I will just say it’s very hard,” she said.

Later Friday, she highlighted a comment from an Instagram user who said “that was fast” in response to her dating again.

“How dare you judge anyone especially someone going through this process,” Kloots posted on her Instagram story, in response to that comment.

She added she will further address the issue soon.

“There’s too much to say and too much that widows deal with to not talk about it,” Kloots wrote. “Until then I will call out anyone who is rude enough to comment like this.”

Cordero, a Broadway actor, died last July after a battle with Covid-19 at 41 years old. Kloots, a former Broadway dancer, regularly updated her social media accounts with updates on her husband’s condition, and said he had battled the disease for more than three months, during which time he suffered multiple Covid-19 complications and had to have his leg amputated.

The two met when they were both performing in “Bullets over Broadway,” and they married in 2017. Together, they have a 2-year-old son, Elvis.

Over the past year, Kloots has shared her journey and grief with her social media followers, saying earlier this year she was “finally ready to go to therapy to address the trauma.”

