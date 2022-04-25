Johnny Depp resumes testimony under cross-examination in defamation trial

By Marianne Garvey

Actor Johnny Depp has resumed testifying in his defamation trial against and Amber Heard in a Fairfax, Virginia court.

His fourth day on the stand, Depp is currently under cross-examination by Heard’s attorney, Ben Rottenborn. He is being questioned about audio recordings of arguments with Heard.

Depp is suing Heard, his ex-wife, for $50 million over a 2018 op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post in which she described herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.” Though Depp was not named in the article, he claims it cost him lucrative acting work.

Both Heard and Depp, who met in 2009 and were married from 2015-2016, accuse the other of acts of physical violence during their relationship. They have both denied the other’s claims.

The former couple settled their divorce in August 2016, releasing a joint statement which read in part, “Our relationship was intensely passionate and at times volatile, but always bound by love.”

The trial, which started on April 11, is set to last six weeks. Heard has not yet testified.

