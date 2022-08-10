Angela Yee announces she’s leaving ‘The Breakfast Club’ to launch solo show

By Chloe Melas, CNN

Angela Yee announced on Wednesday that she will be departing “The Breakfast Club” to host her own syndicated radio show.

“This is really exciting,” she told her co-hosts Charlamagne tha God and DJ Envy on Wednesday. “This is something that I’ve been waiting to do for years now, way before the pandemic. I had actually sat down with our big boss … and I was telling her, like, ‘Look, I really wanna have my own show.’ You know, I have my podcast ‘Lip Service’ and I was thinking I would be able to get something like a weekend situation.”

Yee said her new show with iHeart would be a national daily program, adding that she’d remain with “The Breakfast Club” for another month while details are finalized.

Yee, a co-host of the popular morning radio show, which airs on hit Power 105.1 across 100 stations in the United States, hinted at the change in a Tweet on Tuesday night.

“The breakfast club as you know it is officially over,” Yee tweeted.

The popular drive-time morning show debuted in 2010, and has since been nominated for numerous awards, even being inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame in 2020.

