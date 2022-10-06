Cory Hardrict refutes speculation he cheated on Tia Mowry as sister Tamera supports her

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Cory Hardrict is shutting down talk that he was unfaithful to wife Tia Mowry in the wake of her announcing their split after 14 years of marriage.

The “All American: Homecoming” actor responded after someone alleged in a comment on his verified Instagram account that he had “cheated on her.”

“Lies!,” Hardrict wrote in response.

Mowry announced on social media Tuesday that they were divorcing.

“I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways,” she wrote on Instagram, alongside of photo of herself and Hardrict. “I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness. We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children. I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives.”

Her twin and “Sister, Sister” costar Tamera Mowry-Housley had words of support for her during an appearance on “Today,” saying “the Mowrys have her back.”

“I love her dearly,” Mowry-Housley said. “She is strong but I know right now she just kind of just wants to … kind of process it all, take it all in and be a little private about that. As a sister, I’m just going to respect that.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.