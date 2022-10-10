T.J. Miller says he wasn't asked to return for "Deadpool 3."

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

T.J. Miller’s time in the “Deadpool” franchise has come to an end.

Miller, who appeared in “Deadpool” alongside Reynolds as his friend Weasel, said on the “Adam Corolla Show” podcast that he doesn’t envision working on another project with the actor.

“Would I work with him again? No, I would not work with him again,” Miller said.

Corolla asked Miller if the two were friends following filming.

“I got along with him a lot better on the first ‘Deadpool’ because he wasn’t a huge, huge movie star,” Miller said.

He said he had a “weird” interaction with the actor while filming the second installment of the franchise.

“We had a really weird moment on ‘Deadpool’ where he said, ‘Let’s do one more take.’ And then, as the character, he was horrifically mean to me as if I’m Weasel. So he was like, ‘You know what’s great about you, Weasel? You’re not the star, but you do just enough exposition so that it’s funny, and then we can leave and get back to the real movie,'” Miller said.

Miller added that he wasn’t asked to return to the franchise for “Deadpool 3.”

“I would not have done ‘Deadpool 3’ if they came to me and were like, ‘We want you to do ‘Deadpool 3,’ and we’re going to pay you twice as much,'” he said.

“I think [Reynolds] should make a ‘Deadpool 3’ and continue to make movies. I just think he doesn’t like me, and I thought it was weird how he expressed that. I’m at a place in my life where I don’t need to do ‘Deadpool 3,'” Miller said.

