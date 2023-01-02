‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 will return this summer

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

“Yellowstone” viewers will have to wait until summer to see the conclusion of Season 5.

Paramount Network revealed the news during the midseason finale on Sunday, sharing a teaser trailer with viewers.

“Yellowstone,” which stars Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley and Cole Hauser, premiered in 2018. It has been nominated for multiple Emmy Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards and Golden Globes.

The premiere for the first half of Season 5 drew more than 12 million viewers, according to Paramount.

The series follows the Dutton family with Costner playing the John Dutton, the patriarch of a complicated family of ranchers in conflict.

“Yellowstone” is currently streaming on Paramount+.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.