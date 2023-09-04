Skip to Content
Kristin Chenoweth marries musician Josh Bryant

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

(CNN) — Kristin Chenoweth said I do to musician Josh Bryant over the weekend.

The Tony winner and singer held a ceremony in Dallas, Texas, on Sept. 2, she announced on Instagram.

“I have been a self-proclaimed bachelorette my whole life,” Chenoweth told People. “I was never going to get married. I even got engaged before and couldn’t do it. Until I met Josh. Then I was like, ‘Why would I ever let this guy go?’ I’m so blessed.”

The two held a a rehearsal dinner on Friday with a Baskin-Robbins cake for dessert,

On Sunday, they joined their 140 guests at a private residence for the ceremony. Guests included Kathy Najimy, David Foster, Katharine McPhee, Kenny Ortega, Chely Wright, Jennifer Aspen and Broadway composer Andrew Lippa.

The couple’s dog Thunder was the ring bearer.

Chenoweth, 55, chose a pink gown for the wedding.

“I didn’t want to wear white,” she said. “Simple and elegant. I never thought I’d get married, so I went very nontraditional with the gown.”

The couple also served Dunkin’ Donuts and 7-11 Slurpees as snacks.

The duo met in in 2016 at a wedding where Bryant’s band, Backroad Anthem, performed.

