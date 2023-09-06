Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner say they made a ‘united decision’ to divorce

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

(CNN) — Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have issued a joint statement about their decision to “amicably” divorce.

Jonas and Turner shared a statement on Instagram on Wednesday.

“After four years of wonderful marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage,” they wrote. “There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

On Tuesday, Jonas had filed a petition for divorce in Florida in Miami Dade County, according to court records obtained by CNN. The petition cites the marriage as “irretrievably broken” as grounds for dissolution.

The two married in 2019 and share two young daughters.

The couple began dating in 2016 and Jonas popped the question in 2017.

In 2018, they walked the red carpet together at the Louis Vuitton show during Paris Fashion Week.

