Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in Oregon

As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state—and every county therein—has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors. The United States as of July 15 had reached 608,432 COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 34 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Amid the grim numbers come two bright spots: As of Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected; and since then, rolling averages for case counts and deaths have been on the decline.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in Oregon using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the highest vaccination rate as of July 15, 2021. In Oregon, 54.9% of the total population has been fully vaccinated, compared to 48.3% nationwide. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in your state.



– Population that is fully vaccinated: 30.3% (2,382 fully vaccinated)

— 44.8% lower vaccination rate than Oregon

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 59.3% (1,187 fully vaccinated)

— 28.2% lower vaccination rate than Oregon

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 102 (8 total deaths)

— 54.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 6,100 (480 total cases)

— 21.8% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon



– Population that is fully vaccinated: 31.8% (9,732 fully vaccinated)

— 42.1% lower vaccination rate than Oregon

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 72.1% (3,704 fully vaccinated)

— 12.7% lower vaccination rate than Oregon

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 213 (65 total deaths)

— 222.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,884 (3,633 total cases)

— 137.2% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon



– Population that is fully vaccinated: 34.0% (2,515 fully vaccinated)

— 38.1% lower vaccination rate than Oregon

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 59.4% (1,096 fully vaccinated)

— 28.1% lower vaccination rate than Oregon

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 149 (11 total deaths)

— 125.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 6,006 (444 total cases)

— 19.9% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon



– Population that is fully vaccinated: 34.4% (657 fully vaccinated)

— 37.3% lower vaccination rate than Oregon

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 55.7% (294 fully vaccinated)

— 32.6% lower vaccination rate than Oregon

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 52 (1 total deaths)

— 21.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 4,289 (82 total cases)

— 14.4% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon



– Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.0% (9,648 fully vaccinated)

— 34.4% lower vaccination rate than Oregon

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 67.4% (3,886 fully vaccinated)

— 18.4% lower vaccination rate than Oregon

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 89 (24 total deaths)

— 34.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 5,750 (1,543 total cases)

— 14.8% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon



– Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.5% (2,630 fully vaccinated)

— 33.5% lower vaccination rate than Oregon

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 56.1% (1,268 fully vaccinated)

— 32.1% lower vaccination rate than Oregon

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 97 (7 total deaths)

— 47.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,723 (556 total cases)

— 54.2% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon



– Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.0% (33,255 fully vaccinated)

— 30.8% lower vaccination rate than Oregon

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 66.8% (15,416 fully vaccinated)

— 19.1% lower vaccination rate than Oregon

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 83 (73 total deaths)

— 25.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 4,323 (3,782 total cases)

— 13.7% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon



– Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.0% (25,954 fully vaccinated)

— 30.8% lower vaccination rate than Oregon

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 71.1% (10,507 fully vaccinated)

— 13.9% lower vaccination rate than Oregon

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 116 (79 total deaths)

— 75.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,119 (4,858 total cases)

— 42.1% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon



– Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.3% (29,834 fully vaccinated)

— 30.2% lower vaccination rate than Oregon

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 72.2% (9,026 fully vaccinated)

— 12.6% lower vaccination rate than Oregon

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 113 (88 total deaths)

— 71.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,384 (8,874 total cases)

— 127.2% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon



– Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.3% (4,448 fully vaccinated)

— 30.2% lower vaccination rate than Oregon

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 67.6% (1,314 fully vaccinated)

— 18.2% lower vaccination rate than Oregon

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 138 (16 total deaths)

— 109.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,127 (1,175 total cases)

— 102.1% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon



– Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.6% (9,408 fully vaccinated)

— 29.7% lower vaccination rate than Oregon

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 72.5% (4,453 fully vaccinated)

— 12.2% lower vaccination rate than Oregon

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 98 (24 total deaths)

— 48.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 5,470 (1,335 total cases)

— 9.2% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon



– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.0% (45,526 fully vaccinated)

— 25.3% lower vaccination rate than Oregon

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 70.8% (20,656 fully vaccinated)

— 14.3% lower vaccination rate than Oregon

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 77 (85 total deaths)

— 16.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 3,684 (4,089 total cases)

— 26.5% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon



– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.9% (55,618 fully vaccinated)

— 21.9% lower vaccination rate than Oregon

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 76.1% (18,837 fully vaccinated)

— 7.9% lower vaccination rate than Oregon

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 62 (81 total deaths)

— 6.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 4,540 (5,891 total cases)

— 9.4% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon



– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.2% (9,915 fully vaccinated)

— 21.3% lower vaccination rate than Oregon

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 63.8% (5,119 fully vaccinated)

— 22.8% lower vaccination rate than Oregon

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 52 (12 total deaths)

— 21.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 3,272 (750 total cases)

— 34.7% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon



– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.7% (96,542 fully vaccinated)

— 20.4% lower vaccination rate than Oregon

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 73.7% (36,760 fully vaccinated)

— 10.8% lower vaccination rate than Oregon

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 67 (148 total deaths)

— 1.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 5,366 (11,856 total cases)

— 7.1% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon



– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.2% (787 fully vaccinated)

— 19.5% lower vaccination rate than Oregon

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 70.0% (317 fully vaccinated)

— 15.3% lower vaccination rate than Oregon

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 56 (1 total deaths)

— 15.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 4,045 (72 total cases)

— 19.3% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon



– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.3% (28,590 fully vaccinated)

— 19.3% lower vaccination rate than Oregon

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 71.7% (12,254 fully vaccinated)

— 13.2% lower vaccination rate than Oregon

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 60 (39 total deaths)

— 9.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 3,443 (2,220 total cases)

— 31.3% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon



– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.2% (615 fully vaccinated)

— 15.8% lower vaccination rate than Oregon

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 68.0% (329 fully vaccinated)

— 17.7% lower vaccination rate than Oregon

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 75 (1 total deaths)

— 13.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 2,628 (35 total cases)

— 47.5% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon



– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.8% (24,526 fully vaccinated)

— 14.8% lower vaccination rate than Oregon

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 82.7% (8,303 fully vaccinated)

— 0.1% higher vaccination rate than Oregon

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 61 (32 total deaths)

— 7.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 3,793 (1,986 total cases)

— 24.3% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon



– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.8% (11,537 fully vaccinated)

— 14.8% lower vaccination rate than Oregon

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 77.1% (3,770 fully vaccinated)

— 6.7% lower vaccination rate than Oregon

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 170 (42 total deaths)

— 157.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,798 (2,416 total cases)

— 95.6% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon



– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.2% (3,399 fully vaccinated)

— 14.0% lower vaccination rate than Oregon

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 76.2% (1,634 fully vaccinated)

— 7.7% lower vaccination rate than Oregon

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 69 (5 total deaths)

— 4.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 2,733 (197 total cases)

— 45.4% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon



– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.5% (165,045 fully vaccinated)

— 13.5% lower vaccination rate than Oregon

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 81.2% (45,684 fully vaccinated)

— 1.7% lower vaccination rate than Oregon

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 94 (327 total deaths)

— 42.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 6,866 (23,880 total cases)

— 37.0% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon



– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.8% (52,277 fully vaccinated)

— 11.1% lower vaccination rate than Oregon

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 81.8% (15,616 fully vaccinated)

— 1.0% lower vaccination rate than Oregon

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 75 (80 total deaths)

— 13.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 4,570 (4,894 total cases)

— 8.8% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon



– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.6% (42,715 fully vaccinated)

— 9.7% lower vaccination rate than Oregon

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 82.2% (13,083 fully vaccinated)

— 0.5% lower vaccination rate than Oregon

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 65 (56 total deaths)

— 1.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 4,785 (4,119 total cases)

— 4.5% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon



– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.0% (13,601 fully vaccinated)

— 7.1% lower vaccination rate than Oregon

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 82.5% (4,619 fully vaccinated)

— 0.1% lower vaccination rate than Oregon

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 112 (30 total deaths)

— 69.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 5,528 (1,475 total cases)

— 10.3% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon



– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.2% (20,601 fully vaccinated)

— 6.7% lower vaccination rate than Oregon

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 77.2% (7,277 fully vaccinated)

— 6.5% lower vaccination rate than Oregon

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 25 (10 total deaths)

— 62.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 2,730 (1,098 total cases)

— 45.5% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon



– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.5% (13,912 fully vaccinated)

— 6.2% lower vaccination rate than Oregon

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 82.1% (5,859 fully vaccinated)

— 0.6% lower vaccination rate than Oregon

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 15 (4 total deaths)

— 77.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 2,630 (711 total cases)

— 47.5% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon



– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.8% (229,267 fully vaccinated)

— 0.2% lower vaccination rate than Oregon

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 78.9% (61,939 fully vaccinated)

— 4.5% lower vaccination rate than Oregon

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 57 (239 total deaths)

— 13.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 4,623 (19,334 total cases)

— 7.7% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon



– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.1% (108,985 fully vaccinated)

— 0.4% higher vaccination rate than Oregon

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 84.8% (34,334 fully vaccinated)

— 2.7% higher vaccination rate than Oregon

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 41 (82 total deaths)

— 37.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 5,169 (10,219 total cases)

— 3.2% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon



– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.2% (210,721 fully vaccinated)

— 0.5% higher vaccination rate than Oregon

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 84.3% (64,235 fully vaccinated)

— 2.1% higher vaccination rate than Oregon

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 44 (169 total deaths)

— 33.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 3,717 (14,203 total cases)

— 25.8% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon



– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.6% (28,797 fully vaccinated)

— 4.9% higher vaccination rate than Oregon

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 81.9% (12,007 fully vaccinated)

— 0.8% lower vaccination rate than Oregon

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 44 (22 total deaths)

— 33.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 2,966 (1,482 total cases)

— 40.8% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon



– Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.7% (9,620 fully vaccinated)

— 8.7% higher vaccination rate than Oregon

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 99.9% (4,839 fully vaccinated)

— 20.9% higher vaccination rate than Oregon

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 93 (15 total deaths)

— 40.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 6,537 (1,054 total cases)

— 30.5% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon



– Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.5% (364,011 fully vaccinated)

— 10.2% higher vaccination rate than Oregon

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 83.5% (69,636 fully vaccinated)

— 1.1% higher vaccination rate than Oregon

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 42 (254 total deaths)

— 36.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 4,511 (27,138 total cases)

— 10.0% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon



– Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.0% (58,646 fully vaccinated)

— 14.8% higher vaccination rate than Oregon

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 88.9% (13,897 fully vaccinated)

— 7.6% higher vaccination rate than Oregon

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 24 (22 total deaths)

— 63.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 3,572 (3,324 total cases)

— 28.7% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon



– Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.4% (523,718 fully vaccinated)

— 17.3% higher vaccination rate than Oregon

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 90.8% (102,501 fully vaccinated)

— 9.9% higher vaccination rate than Oregon

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 76 (617 total deaths)

— 15.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 5,029 (40,875 total cases)

— 0.4% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon



– Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.7% (15,597 fully vaccinated)

— 21.5% higher vaccination rate than Oregon

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 90.2% (3,434 fully vaccinated)

— 9.2% higher vaccination rate than Oregon

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 145 (34 total deaths)

— 119.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 5,286 (1,236 total cases)

— 5.5% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon