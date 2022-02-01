Home Depot’s answer to the labor shortage: Next-day job offers

By Matt Egan, CNN Business

Home Depot has a plan to combat the worker shortage: Speedy job offers.

The world’s largest home improvement retailer said Tuesday that job applicants “could receive an offer within one day of applying.”

Home Depot said the “accelerated” hiring process is part of its plan to hire more than 100,000 new associates ahead of its busy spring season. The company is hiring flexible, full-time and part-time positions in customer service, sales, store support, freight, merchandising and warehouse associates.

The move by Home Depot underscores the difficulty businesses are facing as they try to fill open positions.

“In today’s climate, jobseekers are shopping for the best opportunity,” Eric Schelling, Home Depot’s vice president of global talent acquisition, said in a statement.

To attract workers, Home Depot said it offers jobseekers various incentives, including upskilling programs, tuition reimbursement, a cash bonus program and discounted stock purchases.

