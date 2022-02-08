Looking for a better job? Tell us your story

American workers keep leaving their jobs, and many are looking for something better.

In December alone, 4.3 million workers parted ways with their employer.

If you are thinking about making a move, now’s a good time to do it. There were nearly 11 million job openings at the end of 2021 and companies are beefing up their perks and moving quickly to get candidates an offer.

We want to hear from you: Are you thinking about leaving your job to find something better? Or have you already done so? What has the job search been like? Share your story below.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.