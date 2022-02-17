Are rising prices affecting your household and financial decisions? Share your story

By Anneken Tappe, CNN Business

Prices are soaring in America.

The pandemic has spurred inflation not seen in decades. Used and new cars, gas, housing, furniture and food cost more every month.

Even though salaries are also rising, they aren’t going up as quickly as prices.

Meanwhile, people who have paid-off their mortgage, work from home and hardly drive anywhere, aren’t feeling the price pressures as much.

