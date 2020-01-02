Quite A Nice Day Ahead

News

While we will see partly to mostly cloudy skies today, the greatest strength of the incoming storm will be well to our north and we will stay dry. Highs will be in the mid 40's and breezes out of the south and SW will be gentle at 5-10 mph. Skies will stay partly cloudy tonight. Lows will range from the mid 20's to low 30's and those gentle southerly breezes will stay with us until morning.

Friday will also be partly cloudy and it will be the warmest day we see for awhile. Highs will be in the mid 50's with gentle southerly breezes. A very brief system will graze the High Desert Friday night. Lows will be at or a little below freezing and we will see a 50% chance of mixed showers. That will break up Saturday morning. We will return to partly cloudy skies and highs in the low to mid 40's.

Another short-lived system will push through Sunday and Sunday night, when we can expect a few more mixed showers. From there we will ease into some fairer conditions. Sunny to mostly sunny skies will be accompanied by highs in the low to mid 40's through the middle of next week.

