As Oregonians return to the woods, Forest Service warns of rise in human-caused fires

Forest Service says more activity on forest lands could lead to more fires

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The U.S. Forest Service says more people are enjoying the trails, campgrounds and other recreation areas since reopening efforts began amid the COVID-19 pandemic -- but too many are not properly putting out campfires, raising the already-serious risk of wildfire.

“Each weekend is looking more and more like a holiday weekend," Deschutes National Forest spokeswoman Jaimie Olle said Thursday.

After a drier-than-average winter season and amid drought conditions across the High Desert, the agency has been sending out warnings of higher wildfire risk attributed to more people in the woods.

Olle said the Deschutes National Forest asks people to use campfires only in designated campfire rings within designated campgrounds and to make sure the area they choose to visit is actually open. The list of locations can be found on the DNF website.

Reporter Rhea Panela is speaking with Forest Service officials to learn how many recent fires have been human-caused.

