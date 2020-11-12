Sisters schools co-host online loss, grief counseling after three teens die in crashes

News

Partnership with The Dougy Center in Portland

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Many Sisters-area residents have been mourning the loss of three current and former Sisters High School students who were killed in two separate crashes over the past two months.

Thursday evening, the Sisters School District offered help to those young adults and families in the community who are learning how to heal and cope with such tragedy.

The district co-hosted a virtual meeting on loss and grief through a partnership with The Dougy Center, a nonprofit organization based in Portland that offers support groups and services to grieving children and young adults.

The meeting was arranged following the death of three current and former Sisters High School students in those crashes.

On Sept. 23, Rianna McGonagle, 18-year-old Sisters resident and recent graduate, was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Josephine County.

Just eight days later, three teens -- two of them Sisters High School students --- died when their SUV left a Forest Service road west of Sisters and struck a tree.

NewsChannel 21's Max Goldwasser sat in on the meeting and will shae what he learned Thursday night on First at Ten on Fox.