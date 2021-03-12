Now hiring: Bend Park and Rec District hopeful for full summer programs

News

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- After a year of altered schedules and canceled programs, the Bend Park and Recreation District is optimistic for a full summer layout, and is hiring dozens to make it happen.

Recruitment specialist Natalie Broadus-Beard said Friday she is prepared to hire a full staff.

"We are hopeful for a more robust summer program as we've been accustomed to in the past,” Broadus-Beard said.

To handle the big change, Bend Park and Recreation already has 35 job openings for youth recreation, therapeutic recreation, lifeguards, custodians, landscapers and more.

They expect to add more jobs as summer nears.

Broadus-Beard said with the uncertainty of the pandemic, hiring has had its ebb and flow.

"With that I think, people are excited to get back out, but also still taking precautions,” Broadus-Beard said.

She is hopeful Bend residents can be back outside in camps and programs and back in the pool.

Sammie Garcia, a lifeguard with the park district since last August, believes their pools can handle increased summer programs.

"I mean, I'm expecting the summer to be a lot more busy, just because we've been through COVID before, so we're kind of used to the different things now,” Garcia said.

Broadus-Beard said they are optimistic this summer will be close to normal, in terms of programs and activities, thanks to COVID trends moving in a good direction and rising numbers of vaccinations.

However, after the past wild year, she said they're ready for anything.

"Of course, nothing is set in stone until we figure out what, what the world is doing at that time,” Broadus-Beard said. “I think recreation is up and down but hey, we're at least preparing, when they say go, to be ready."