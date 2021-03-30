ODF: Rekindled debris burn also sparked Sunday’s Bull Springs Fire

News

Blaze now 90% contained; Level 1 'Be Ready' evacuation notice still in place

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Bull Springs Fire that broke out Sunday northwest of Bend near Tumalo is now 90% contained, officials said late Tuesday, but Level 1 'be ready' evacuation orders remain in place for area residents.

According to the Oregon Department of Forestry, the fire that burned more than 200 acres and prompted evacuations and area road closures was caused by a rekindled debris burn, fanned by winds gusting to 50 mph.

A stump burn that rekindled also sparked a smaller fire in Deschutes River Woods south of Bend Sunday afternoon that also prompted evacuations and road closures.

But how does ODF investigate and determine the cause of a wildfire?

NewsChannel 21's Alec Nolan spoke Tuesday with ODF Wildland Fire Supervisor Kiel Nairns to learn more about the agency's investigative process and the types of technology they use in to help determine a fire's cause.

