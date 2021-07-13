Happy Hot Tuesday

News

Good Tuesday morning, Central Oregon.

Across the High Desert we are waking up again to hazy skies and smoke, as wildfires across the region grow. Expect highs today to be even hotter than Monday with an average high of 97 and a low of 56. Jefferson/ Wasco county will reach over 100 degrees in Warm Springs. Crook county will see an average of 97 degrees, and Deschutes county will range from 94 to 97 degrees.

Gentle breezes today into the evening at 5 to 10 mph. Expect a mild evening to follow but the haze is sticking with us into tomorrow.