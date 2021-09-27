Cool, breezy & rainy

News

GOOD MONDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

A cold, wet system pressing into the Pacific NW is already bringing some isolated showers to our region. The chance of us all seeing rain will increase quickly and substantially through the day. Highs will be in the 60's and SW winds will ramp up to 10-20 mph, with gusts to 30 mph. Those winds will turn westerly at 5-15 mph tonight. Lows will be in the 30's and rain will stay with us through much of the night.

The rain will taper off through the noon hour Tuesday and skies will become partly cloudy. Highs will only be in the mid 50's and overnight lows will dip to freezing and below. A brief warming trend will have us in the low 70's by Thursday. With a variable cloud cover, Friday and Saturday will be in the 60's. Under sunny skies, next Sunday will be in the mid 70's.

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!