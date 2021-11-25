Happy Turkey Day, Central Oregon

We are experiencing a much milder Thursday morning than what we saw yesterday across the region. Morning temperatures are at or above freezing across the tri-county region.

Overnight skies brought in thick clouds that will remain with us for the majority of Thursday as we expect a partly sunny afternoon. Tonight clouds will thicken and Central Oregon has a 30 percent chance for rain showers tonight into Friday morning.

Road conditions are dry, you shouldn't have to battle any ice and slick roads this morning.

Seattle and parts of Portland are experiencing a low pressure system getting rain showers, the system is pushing clouds to our region.

Friday we are seeing a mild day across the region, with weekend temperatures in the upper 50's and 60's for the region.

