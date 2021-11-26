Happy Black Friday; AM showers

Happy Friday, Central Oregon.

We are waking up to cloudy skies and cool temps across the region.

There is a 20 percent chance for some AM showers across the High Desert from a low pressure system hitting Seattle and Portland.

The La Pine area has a chance for snow this morning, and ice on the roads.

Temperatures across the High Desert will be mild today into the weekend, as most of the tri-county area is topping out in the mid 50's. The average low for the region will be around 40 degrees.

You can expect to see temperatures reach the 60's this weekend.