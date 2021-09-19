Military training jet crashes in Texas, injuring both pilots

AP National News

LAKE WORTH, Texas (AP) — A military training jet has crashed in a neighborhood near Fort Worth, Texas, injuring the two pilots and damaging three homes. Authorities say both pilots managed to eject from the plane before it crashed Sunday in Lake Worth, which is just west of Fort Worth. Lake Worth police said that one of the pilots was electrocuted after being caught in power lines and the other was found a short distance away in a wooded area. Both were taken to area hospitals. The chief of naval air training in Corpus Christi said in a Facebook post Sunday evening that the instructor pilot was in stable condition, while the student naval aviator was in serious condition.