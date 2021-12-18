Biden marks anniversary of 1972 car crash that killed wife

GREENVILLE, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden on Saturday is commemorating the 49th anniversary of the car crash that killed his first wife and infant daughter. He and his family went to visit their graves at the Saint Joseph on the Brandywine Roman Catholic Church. Their deaths occurred just after Delaware voters elected Biden to the Senate in 1972 and the fatal car crash became a defining moment that has shaped his persona and career. His wife Neilia and 13-month-old daughter Naomi died after their car was broadsided while they were en route to pick up a Christmas tree. His sons Beau and Hunter were seriously injured but survived the crash.