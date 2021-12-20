Osaka fire suspect might have copied Kyoto Animation attack

By MARI YAMAGUCHI

Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — The suspect in a deadly fire at a mental health clinic in Osaka last week might have studied a fatal 2019 Kyoto Animation studio arson while preparing his own attack that killed 25 people, police say. Police said Tuesday they found a months-old newspaper containing an article on the Kyoto Animation attack while searching the suspect’s house, indicating he might have been inspired by it. Authorities believe the high death toll at the Osaka building was largely because the fire was started near its only stairway, leaving many trapped inside while the smoke and heat quickly filled the space.